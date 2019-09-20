RadioandMusic
News |  20 Sep 2019 14:15 |  By RnMTeam

Hirthik, Tiger to have 'dance battle' on 'Jai Jai Shivshankar'

MUMBAI: Bollywood action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will have a dance battle on the iconic hit number, Jai Jai Shivshankar in the film, War. Director Siddharth Anand says bringing the two stars together has been a responsibility.

"Since the inception of the film, people were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring two of the best dancers of our country, Hrithik and Tiger. While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were combining for the first time, they were equally excited to see them dance together in 'War'," Anand said.

"This has been the biggest anticipation, which automatically becomes a huge pressure for the people to deliver a cracking song that should become an anthem," he further added.

Anand said they had to get the track right, get the track that actually justifies them dancing on it together.

"Hrithik and Tiger have had very, very good songs and big hit songs to their credit. Now, we are bringing them together for the first time and so we have all the more responsibility to deliver a song that should become a blockbuster instantly. I told Vishal and Shekhar that this is not just a song, this is a responsibility," he said.

Jai Jai Shivshankar features over 500 dancers and was conceptualised by Bosco and Caesar for more than a month before it was brought to Hrithik and Tiger.

The director says Hrithik and Tiger rehearsed for three weeks to make this song a visual spectacle for audiences.

"This is a Holi song in the film and what actually got me excited about the song was its lyrics. It says Jai Jai Shivshankar, Aaj Mood Hai Bhayankar. When you see this song, you will get into a bhayankar mood to dance, you will just freak out and that is the killer part of it," he added.

(Source: IANS)

