News |  20 Sep 2019 16:02 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Nucleya proud of his International Emmy nominated show

MUMBAI:  Indian electronic music producer-DJ Udyan Sagar, popular as Nucleya, is proud to be a part of the show, The Remix that has received a nomination for International Emmy Awards.

Nominations for the 2019 International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on 25 November 2019 in New York.

The show has been nominated in the non-scripted entertainment category and will be up against La Voz - Season 2 (The Voice) from Argentina, "Taboe (Taboo)" from Belgium and the UK's "The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night".

"I am really happy. I got a message last night from our team. It is a very proud moment. I am happy to be a part of the team," Nucleya, who had judged The Remix with composer Amit Trivedi and singer Sunidhi Chauhan, told IANS.

"If it ends up winning, it will be like the cherry on the cake. Getting that recognition and getting addressed that we do such great work in India... that itself is a beautiful thing," he added.

He had served as a judge for the first time on a music-based reality show.

"The whole show was not scripted, which is the most beautiful thing. When you have anything scripted, it kind of loses its charm. The organic feel of the whole thing goes for a toss. Secondly, there was creative freedom given to everyone," he said about the Amazon Prime Video India show.

"The Remix" had DJs and singers pairing up to create remixes and compete for a big prize.

(Source: IANS)

