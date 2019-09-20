Daler Mehndi: Mentoring kids on music shows my way of giving back to society

MUMBAI: Bhangra-pop star Daler Mehndi has often taken the role of a mentor or a judge on singing-based shows. He says mentoring and judging are ways to give back to society the love and appreciation he continues to receive.

The former "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar" judge sees it as a moral responsibility to guide aspiring singers and help them in their musical journey.

"Mentoring and judging are ways to give back to society, the love and appreciation that I continue to receive. It's a moral responsibility. Had I not got teachers and gurus, I wouldn't be who I am today," Daler told IANS.

"It's a natural progression and an innate human nature - to give. The singers look up to you, they have the eagerness to learn and seek inspiration. I still listen to great maestros like Nazakat Sahab, Salamat Sahab, Ashiq Ali, Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Sahab, Pervaiz Mehdi, Ghulam Ali Khan, Jagjeet Bhaji, Asha ji to name a few. Everyone needs to continue learning, seeking, do the 'Sangat of Maestros'," he added.

The "Tunak tunak tun" hitmaker recently returned as a judge on "Radio City Super Singer".

"Every year, 'Radio City Super Singer' provides a platform to aspiring singers to showcase their talent and takes things a notch above the previous year. We see better singers and bigger dreams with each passing year and it's a joy to see this passion continue to burn bright every time," said Daler.

There are other singers also, especially those who were popular in the '90s and are now judging singing-based shows. Do such talent-based shows also provide a platform to singers who were once busy with back-to-back Bollywood songs?

"Talent-based shows have been ruling the roost for several years now. Who gets selected as a judge is not a reflection of the quantum of work he/she currently has but is a mark of their talent, the acclaim they have amassed over the years, and their standing in the industry" said the singer.

"People become judges on talent shows because they are in demand which is why they are on television. Also, shows like these provide additional business avenues to any singer, the same being applicable to an actor or a public figure," added the pop star, also a politician.

Over the years, he has given many hit Punjabi pop songs, including Bolo ta ra ra ra, Ho jayegi balle balle and Har taraf tera jalwa. Asked when his fans can expect a new single or album from him, the Rang De Basanti hitmaker promised: Soon!