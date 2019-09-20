RadioandMusic
News |  20 Sep 2019 12:38 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik gears for first heartbreak song 'Tootey Khaab'

MUMBAI: Taking his successful association with music giant T-Series to the next level, Armaan Malik  one of the youngest singing sensations of India is set to spring a huge surprise on music lovers with his next offering Tootey Khaab.
 
On Tootey Khaab, Armaan added, "After Aaja Na Ferrari Mein and Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, I wanted to challenge myself and go a step further. I’ve never sung a proper breakup song and I was in search of an emotional track that depicted that melancholy in the most honest way possible. When I heard Tootey Khaab from Kunaal and Rangon, I immediately knew this was going to be my next single. It’s from the heart and I’m sure it will instantly resonate with the youth.”  
 
Commenting on the same Bhushan Kumar says, "Armaan is the youngest and one of the most successful artists that we have on our label. Having carved a niche for himself with romantic tracks, he is going to surprise us with the depth and pain that he has brought to the fore with his singing in Tootey Khaab. What he’s achieved through this song is truly a mark of a versatile artiste. He is bound to move you with this song.”  
 
Dubbed as the ‘Prince of Romance’ by his ardent fans, Armaan, who has been hugely appreciated for his romantic chartbusters such as Bol Do Na Zara, Sab Tera, Wajah Tum Ho and Pehla Pyaar (Kabir Singh) among several others are excited to launch his first heartbreak song, Tootey Khaab in association with T-Series this month.
 
The music single, which promises to tug at your heartstrings is composed by the talented duo Kunaal-Rangon with lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Directed by Shabby, the song is further brought to life with Armaan featuring in the music video. 
 
The song along with the music video will be officially launched soon on T-Series.
