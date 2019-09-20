RadioandMusic
News |  20 Sep 2019 14:07

Ariana Grande evacuates Scotland hotel after fire alert!

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande was forced to evacuate her hotel in Scotland following a fire alert.

The singer, 26, was staying in the 2,500-pounds per night penthouse suite at Blythswood Hotel in Glasgow on Thursday, when the alarm went off, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Posting on Instagram a video in which she flashed her middle finger in the darkness of her suite that has a separate entrance to the property, Ariana wrote, "Why?"

Comedian Billy Connolly was in residence at the hotel, guests revealed on the social media.

(Source: IANS)

