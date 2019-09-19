RadioandMusic
News |  19 Sep 2019 20:03 |  By RnMTeam

Nikhil D'souza unveils first solo non-film Hindi song

MUMBAI: Singer Nikhil Dsouza, known for hit Bollywood songs like Shaam, Mere Bina and O Gujariya, has come out with his first solo non-film Hindi song titled, Sitaare.

"Sitaare is my first solo non-film song in Hindi, composed by me with lyrics written by Pinky Poonawala. I wanted to write a song that brought together two beliefs - first, that we're all fundamentally stardust, and second, that our destinies are written in the stars," he said.

"The song is an ode to the idea that it is preordained we will meet certain people in our lives - whether as lovers or friends or enemies. Some might call them soulmates," according to Nikhil, who had earlier sung the popular non-film Hindi song, Vaaste with singer Dhvani Bhanushali.

Watch here

He has also written his own songs in English.

(Source: IANS)

