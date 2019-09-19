RadioandMusic
News |  19 Sep 2019 18:48 |  By RnMTeam

Nadeem Saifi wants to promote new talent post comeback!

MUMBAI: Composer Nadeem Saifi has said that there is an ocean of talent in India, and he now wants to promote new talent through his upcoming projects.

Talking about his comeback, Nadeem said, "I never went away anywhere, I was always around my fans with my music. The nineties had the best of music, which was real and soothing. However, over these years, music has drastically changed. Since I am composing in 2019, I am keeping a perfect mix of what today's generation wants and the essence of my compositions in mind."

Nadeem, who along with partner Shravan, was one of the top composers of Bollywood in the nineties. Nadeem-Shravan gave consecutive musical blockbusters in that era, before Nadeem flew away to London on being accused in the Gulshan Kumar murder case. His name was subsequently cleared.

He now wants to promote new talent through his projects.

"My whole idea of working again is to promote new singers and to give opportunities to new talent. I also want to groom music composer, if they want to take any input from me. I feel that there is ocean of talent in India. Every singer has their own identity and voice. I feel that should be reached to people," he said.

Talking about his journey in Bollywood, Nadeem said, "I am really thankful to my fans because I am incomplete without them. I don't have any standing in the film industry without my fans. I composed music for different genre of films and I worked with top filmmakers of the industry so, it has been very challenging journey."

Today, when he hears young talents croon Nadeem-Shravan compositions on reality shows, he is happy.

"I am very impressed with young boys and girls whom I am listening on singing reality shows. I feel all current music composer are very talented, he said.

"I just feel that every human being express himself in different manner than others and that's the difference between my music compositions and other music composers' compositions. I think that I compose music with my heart and that's why it gets connected with people's heart," he summed up.

(Source: IANS)

composer Nadeem-Shravan Bollywood Gulshan Kumar London Reality shows India
