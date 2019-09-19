MTV Beats Top 20 Countdown: Sachin-Jigar's fun chat with Akasa on remake culture, actors-turning-singers and more!

MUMBAI: Popular composer duo Sachin-Jigar, known for their hit tracks for movies like F.A.L.T.U., Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Gold and Stree, have always entertained the audience with their peppy, vibrant and fresh compositions. The duo was recently seen having a gala time with singer and host Akasa on the show, MTV Beats Top 20 Countdown.

Sachin-Jigar, along with Akasa engaged in fun conversations and took the viewers through the Top 20 Countdown of the latest Bollywood chartbusters.

On being asked about the remake culture prevalent in the music industry, Sachin said, “Agar aapko Impact chahiye, toh matlb aapko process mein belief nahi hai. Original music takes a lot of time. If you want attention and the song to be a big success, if it’s about the first-week collection of the film anyway, then you are already super hit. Superhit gaane ko naye kapde pehna ke launch kar do.”

When asked about the rise of independent music, Sachin said, “The best thing is that independent music is growing, because in India, Bollywood is everything. Every musician had to wait to know when their song would come out. Now, I do feel good that every musician is getting a space to visibly present themselves and make their own fan following.”

Looking at the recent trend of actors turning singers for their films, Sachin and Jigar commented, “Parineeti is a good singer so is Shraddha. It just adds an extra dimension as when you do have this talent, you can be the screen voice of your own character and you are playing without using an auto-tune.”