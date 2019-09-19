RadioandMusic
News |  19 Sep 2019

Lata Mangeshkar recalls close family ties with Veer Savarkar

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar went down memory lane on Thursday and recalled the close bond between her family and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Lata tweeted, "Veer Savarkar ji aur hamare pariwar ke bahut ghanisht sambandh the, isiliye unhone mere pitaji ki natak company ke liye natak 'Sanyasta Khadag' likha tha. Is natak ka pehla prayog 18th Sep 1931 ko hua tha, is natak mein se ek geet bahut lokpriya hua (the families of Veer Savarkar ji and ours were very close, so he wrote the play "Sanyasta Khadag' for my father's theatre company. This play was first staged on September 18, 1931, and a song from the play became very popular)."

She even shared link of the song, Shat Janma Shodhitana, which featured in the play.

(Source: IANS)

