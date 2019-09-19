RadioandMusic
News |  19 Sep 2019 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

Jasmine Sandlas releases 'Chunni Black' in collaboration with Ranbir Grewal

MUMBAI: Jasmine Sandlas, who is known as the Gulabi Queen of the Punjabi Music industry, has recently released her new song, Chunni Black in collaboration with Ranbir Grewal, who has also penned the track while the music is given by Sharan Shergil.  

The song has been trending since its release and has also made it to the top list of every music platform. The song has grabbed the attention of the audience with its melodious notes and groovy lyrics.

On talking to Jasmine about the song, she said, “Chunni Black is my personal favorite as it touches my soul and I will love to do songs which have this slow-groovy feel. I have been doing peppy songs for long and they have been a massive hit as now I want to do songs which are similar to Chunni Black.”

On her collaboration with Ranbir Grewal, Jasmine said “I love Ranbir’s lyrics and his style of writing which touches the heart of people and I had promised him that we will do a song together which culminated in Chunni Black. For me collaborating with a famous singer is not important and I would love to collaborate with more singers who can’t get the platform to showcase their skills, so this is the first one and I’ll be doing more collaboration for up-coming songs.”

Click here to view the song:

The song portrays a playful and flirty conversation between a man and a woman. The song has a very old school yet contemporary vibe to it. The video has been shot in scenic locales of Rajasthan and Chandigarh and also features Randeep Waraich.

Jasmine holds high regard for all the artists and music labels she has worked with till now and  Gulabi Queen still feels proud about working with Yo! Yo! Honey Singh who gave push to her music career. The singer is known for her songs like Yaar Na Miley from Salman Khan starrer Kick, Ishq Da Sutta, Sip Sip Mithi Mithi, Bamb Jatt among many hit songs.

