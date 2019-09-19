Ariana Grande's dogs accompany her to Glasgow

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande is said to have jetted her pet dogs Myron and Toulouse to a Glasgow hotel on a private plane, so they can be with her during her European tour.

"She jetted the dogs out from Birmingham and they got there three hours before she arrived. Ariana wanted to make sure she felt right at home and after she cancelled a number of meet-and- greets due to anxiety, they help her with that. They help to calm her nerves," a source told ‘sun.co.uk’.

Ariana's pet pooches also received Tartan collars to make the statement that they are holidaying in Scotland, and were looked after by a minder until Grande turned up.

The source added, “The dogs, who have been assigned their own room at the two-bedroom apartment, were well looked after by a minder during their stay. As well as being offered personalised bone shaped dog biscuits and furry bedding they even got given tartan dog collars."

The No Tears Left To Cry hitmaker recently said her anxiety and depression have been "at an all time high lately", leading her to cancel her meet and greet before her show in Antwerp, Belgium.