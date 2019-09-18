RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Sep 2019 20:02 |  By RnMTeam

Whatever I am today is because of my father: Tulsi Kumar

She is the voice behind songs like Tum Jo Aaye, Hum Mar Jayenge, Soch Na Sake, and the latest hit, Tera Ban Jaungi. Tulsi Kumar has been around for over 13 years now, and 2019, particularly, seems to be great with back-to-back hit songs in her kitty.

Be it peppy tracks as O Saki Saki and Sheher Ki Ladki or the romantic song, Enni Sonni, Tulsi has contributed to the popularity of her recent songs.

She says it's because of her father, the late music baron and T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, that she has been able to scale the heights.

"Whatever I am today is because of my father. I started my journey in music at the age of six. It was my father who heard me for the first time and recognised my talent. When he heard me, he felt I have a good voice that should be trained. He is my inspiration. I miss him all the time," Tulsi told IANS.

As Gulshan Kumar's biopic, Mogul is in development, Tulsi also shared some details about the film, saying she is deeply involved in the project.

"A film is being made on his life, so as a daughter and as a singer I will definitely be a part of it -- not only in terms of the music but also in other aspects. It's an emotional project for us, every member of Kumar family will be associated with it. I am very happy to lend my voice in my father's biopic," she said.

Apart from crooning in films, the 33-year-old also regularly performs at concerts and award functions. Recently, she performed at the IIFA Rocks show in Mumbai.

On performing at IIFA Rocks, Tulsi said, "It's always a great feeling to perform in front of a live audience, and IIFA is such a great platform. I am honoured to get this opportunity."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Tulsi Kumar Gulshan Kumar T-Series Tum jo aaye zindagi Soch Na Sake mogul IIFA rocks Songs Singer
Related news
News | 18 Sep 2019

Anu Malik never felt shy to ask for 'work'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Anu Malik says when he started off in showbiz, he was never ashamed to ask for work.During his early days in the industry, Anu had showed his hand to a palm reader who told him that he will not accomplish anything big in his life.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2019

IIFA Rocks 2019: Shalmali Kholgade grabs eyeballs in sizzling red hot outfit!

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali enthralled onlookers with an amazing red hot look on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2019 at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. Shalmali was looking super hot in her sizzling red outfit by Zara.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2019

Kerry Katona proudly flaunts stretch marks

MUMBAI: After slamming trolls for posting abusive comments on her bikini picture, singer Kerry Katona is back with a new post in which is seen proudly flaunting her stretchmarks and cellulite.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2019

Aaron Carter cancels tour for 'some peace'

MUMBAI: Singer Aaron Carter, who recently opened up about his mental health on a show, has announced that he is cancelling his current tour."I appreciate the love and efforts from my supporters," he tweeted on Monday.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2019

Groovy Madhuri Dixit poses with Wiz Khalifa

MUMBAI: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene had a great time attending Wiz Khalifa's gig in Mumbai. She also posed with the American rapper and said she had a great time grooving to his songs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Amazon introduces music streaming service with two lossless audio options

MUMBAI: Amazon has introduced its HD music streaming service.read more

News
CD Baby expands creator services team with addition of global head of promotions

MUMBAI: CD Baby continues its significant focus on and investment in the development of artists’read more

News
IPRS aids renowned 'penniless' music composer Vanraj Bhatia

MUMBAI: After discovering that veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia suffering from health issuesread more

News
Add 'music' to your stories with new 'Instagram' feature

MUMBAI: After its launch in the selective markets, Instagram Musiread more

News
Believe acquires Entco, expands reach in India's live music market

MUMBAI: Believe, the leading technology and artist services comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
Anu Malik never felt shy to ask for 'work'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Anu Malik says when he started off in showbiz, he was never ashamed to ask for work.During his early days in the industry,...read more

2
Babul Supriyo ditches car in traffic jam, takes auto to airport

MUMBAI: Traffic jams in Mumbai are a regular affair during the monsoon and if you are on your way to catch a flight, things can get messy. The...read more

3
Priyanka Negi collaborates with international rap star Hotline for debut single

MUMBAI: India’s singing sensation Priyanka Negi’s latest number Kala Joda, a film by United White Flag, has just released on her YouTube Channel and...read more

4
Neon East Fest announces more names for its debut edition

MUMBAI: Neon East Fest, the latest addition to the Indian festival calendar and conceptualized to appeal to urban millennials in Mumbai has...read more

5
NCPA presents Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Autumn 2019 Season

MUMBAI: The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), India’s first and only fully professional orchestra is back to enthrall the audience with its Autumn...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group