Priyanka Negi collaborates with international rap star Hotline for debut single

MUMBAI: India’s singing sensation Priyanka Negi’s latest number Kala Joda, a film by United White Flag, has just released on her YouTube Channel and has crossed more than three million views in till now.

The initial remarks by audience are beyond expectations. The song features Hotline while its music is given by Kashi Kashyap. The track is penned down by Renuka Negi and KD Sharma. The combination of Punjabi and English sounds phenomenal. The music is produced by a celebrity Dj Aquib Khan.

Priyanka Negi is known for her beautiful looks and mesmerizing voice. She was amongst the finalists of Indian Idol 4. A Bollywood playback singer and a live wire performer who has done more than 1500 plus events worldwide, Priyanka has also won an award at EEMA for being the best performer of the country. On digging deeper about her, we found out that Priyanka is the only Indian female singer amongst the top ten from Asian countries to win two prestigious awards- Pioneer of India award and top ten award at an international singing competition Asian Wave held in Shanghai, China.

Being a YouTube sensation, she has done various cover songs like the Shape Of You/ Laung Gawacha that crossed more than 8 million views on social media. Her amazing live performances on the songs like Taare Gin Gin and Hayo Rabba are loved by her fans and the audience across the nation.

On the day of release, Priyanka remarked, “I was super excited before the release of this song and was quite nervous too. But the overwhelming love by the audience has boosted my confidence and encouraged me enough to release some uncommon tracks like KALA JODA in the coming future”.

We couldn't help our curiosity as to how Kala Joda happened. "It was meant to be," said Priyanka.

"Before shooting for the video I did not meet Hotline. We connected on social media and didn't think much of it at first. But as we started putting our heads together and the creative juices got flowing, I knew this was something special. There are certain things that you just can't explain, things that cross barriers of languages and cultures and things that cannot be put into words. I guess you can call it the magic of music. It brings people together to do awesome things. I think social media has made things easier. How do you think two people who have never met or spoken over the phone ended up making a song? Too good to be true, but I'm glad it is," she added.

It's a double whammy for Priyanka Negi because just after the release of her single Kala Joda, her romantic Punjabi song Ankhiyaan from Rohit Kumar's Rangrezaa films Naukar Vahuta Da got released on T-series music label which is going viral.

On her experience, Priyanka, who is all smiles, exclaimed, "It's been a very fun experience. A lot of people have worked really hard on the songs and honestly, it's a team effort."

We hear you Priyanka and we can't wait for what's coming next.