News |  18 Sep 2019 15:33 |  By RnMTeam

Neon East Fest announces more names for its debut edition

MUMBAI: Neon East Fest, the latest addition to the Indian festival calendar and conceptualized to appeal to urban millennials in Mumbai has announced more names for its debut edition slated to be held in October.

Created and promoted by Third Culture, a Mumbai-based talent management agency and events company, Neon East Fest will be held at Reliance Jio Gardens in the heart of India’s finance capital over the weekend of 12-13 October.

Tickets for the two-day festival are available upwards of Rs 1,500 on Insider.in and more details can be found on http://neoneastfest.com/.

Additions to the line-up for Neon East:

The two-day festival will focus on alternative electronic music, spanning both live acts and DJs, and has already announced popular acts like Grammy Award-winning producer, and electronic wizard Mura Masa; Australian duo KLLO, vocal powerhouse and modern soul singer, Fatima; prolific Hawaii-based producer Carmack; Thai born, New Zealand raised singer/songwriter, Phum Viphurit among others across two stages, the JIOSaavn Main Stage and the Jameson Electronic Stage. 

New additions to the festival line-up include Swedish synth-pop act Little Dragon well known for making lush earworms like ‘Ritual Union’ and ‘Twice’, both of which have featured on popular TV series, Grey’s Anatomy.

Another addition is DJ – also co-founder and art director behind the Los Angeles-based music and artist collective Soulection – Andre Power, who has often shone a light on many an aspiring artist through his selections.

Joining them are Delhi-based electronica producer Lifafa who seamlessly merges different musical identities and has earned a dedicated following since the release of his debut album, Jaago; Mumbai’s DJ and producer Zokhuma; Mumbai-based electronica quartet Ape Echoes, prolific teen producer Chrms, who already has 30 tracks to his name; R&B, jazz outfit Kimochi Youkai and Coven Code’s Pia Collada.

