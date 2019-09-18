RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Sep 2019 17:51 |  By RnMTeam

Babul Supriyo ditches car in traffic jam, takes auto to airport

MUMBAI: Traffic jams in Mumbai are a regular affair during the monsoon and if you are on your way to catch a flight, things can get messy. The latest celebrity to get a taste of the truth is singer and minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, Babul Supriyo.

On Tuesday afternoon, Supriyo's car got stuck in traffic while he was heading for the airport. However, instead of sitting and waiting in his car, the BJP leader was smart enough to take an auto-rickshaw the lifeline of thousands of Mumbaikars, and managed to reach the airport on time.

Not only did Supriyo take an auto-rickshaw to reach the airport, it seems like he thoroughly enjoyed his ride. He clicked a video on his mobile camera, and captioned it, "My official car is stuck in jam. I am using the opportunity to sit in an auto in Mumbai, reminiscing the past, the city where I struggled several times in an auto. It is a very nostalgic feeling and it is really making me feel very good."

Recalling his struggling days in Mumbai in the '90s when he was a budding singer, Supriyo said back then the 'meter down' for autos used to just four rupees.

Pointing his mobile camera towards the meter, he added, "Honestly, I am still not sure what is the meter down? Whatever it is, I remember the first time I sat in an auto in Bombay, in 1992, the meter down was probably four rupees and then it went up to five."

He also sang the Kishore Kumar hit, Main hoon ghoda, yeh hai gaadi, meri rickshaw sabse nirali, while enjoying his journey to the airport.

"I don't know what it is but I am thoroughly enjoying this auto ride and the song that comes to my mind is 'Main hoon ghoda, yeh hai gaadi, meri rickshaw sabse nirali'. Toh, happy rickshawying! It's a unique experience, trust me. A rickshaw in Mumbai is fantastic, actually. Thank you, bye bye," he concluded.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Babul Supriyo Mumbai Rickshawali
Related news
News | 31 Aug 2019

Garba Queen Falguni Pathak, 'Soni School of Garba Dance' unveil first look of 'Radha Ne Shyam'

MUMBAI: After decades of training thousands of students across the world, Sonis School of Garba Dance (SSGD) and Navratri queen Falguni Pathak are all set to welcome Navratri with a bang!

read more
News | 30 Aug 2019

Prateek Kuhad announces world tour for 2019

MUMBAI: Popular Indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad announced a special treat for fans on Friday when he released details of a 11-city tour of India that will be hosted under Supermoon Music, a Zee Live IP.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2019

Vishal Dadlani looks forward to Jacob Collier's debut performance in India

MUMBAI: London based singer, arranger, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Jacob Collier is all set for his debut performance in India. His biggest fan, Vishal Dadlani looks forward to his event, which will be hosted by the city of Mumbai on 18 September at Tata Theatre. 

read more
News | 09 Jul 2019

'Bolava Vitthal'- The Voice Of Devotion heads for massive 14 city tour

MUMBAI: ‘Bolava Vitthal’ - a one of a kind devotional soiree is conceptualized by Pancham Nishad creative’s and is aimed at bringing the divine bliss to every listener who can deeply connect to the supreme spirit through music. The Voice of Devotion heads to Vashi, Thane and Mumbai with a massiv

read more
News | 13 Jun 2019

MC Altaf performs old school, boom rap at Breezer Vivid Shuffle

MUMBAI: MC Altaf, who recently appeared in the blockbuster movie, Gully Boy, performed at Breezer Vivid Shuffle held at Khar Social in Mumbai, yesterday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Amazon introduces music streaming service with two lossless audio options

MUMBAI: Amazon has introduced its HD music streaming service.read more

News
CD Baby expands creator services team with addition of global head of promotions

MUMBAI: CD Baby continues its significant focus on and investment in the development of artists’read more

News
IPRS aids renowned 'penniless' music composer Vanraj Bhatia

MUMBAI: After discovering that veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia suffering from health issuesread more

News
Add 'music' to your stories with new 'Instagram' feature

MUMBAI: After its launch in the selective markets, Instagram Musiread more

News
Believe acquires Entco, expands reach in India's live music market

MUMBAI: Believe, the leading technology and artist services comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
NCPA presents Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Autumn 2019 Season

MUMBAI: The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), India’s first and only fully professional orchestra is back to enthrall the audience with its Autumn...read more

2
Selena Gomez to produce series for Netflix

MUMBAI: Popstar Selena Gomez is now all set to produce a docu-series for Netflix.Selena's show is titled Living Undocumented and will capture the...read more

3
Dream, believe and achieve, says Diva Ghosh who aims to become a Bollywood playback singer

Amid the pool of talent entering the music industry, Diva Ghosh dreams of becoming a playback singer one day. Having started to hum Bollywood songs...read more

4
Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson bond over kids on tour

MUMBAI: Singers and working moms Kelly Clarkson and Christina Aguilera bonded over their children joining them on music tours.In a visit to Clarkson...read more

5
U2 to perform in Mumbai for the first time

MUMBAI: Live Nation and BookMyShow are excited to announce that U2 will bring their acclaimed U2: The Joshua Tree Tour - the record-breaking smash...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group