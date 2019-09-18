RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Sep 2019 20:17 |  By RnMTeam

Anu Malik never felt shy to ask for 'work'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Anu Malik says when he started off in showbiz, he was never ashamed to ask for work.

During his early days in the industry, Anu had showed his hand to a palm reader who told him that he will not accomplish anything big in his life.

"I had to prove the palm reader wrong and prove that our hand does not tell anything about our future but our actions and dedication to achieve our dreams decide our future. Even when I started singing, I never felt shy to ask for work. I had also asked for work in the initial stage of my career and I never felt ashamed of it," Anu said, while shooting for kids singing reality show, Superstar Singer.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Anu Malik Singer composer singing reality show
Related news
News | 18 Sep 2019

Whatever I am today is because of my father: Tulsi Kumar

She is the voice behind songs like Tum Jo Aaye, Hum Mar Jayenge, Soch Na Sake, and the latest hit, Tera Ban Jaungi. Tulsi Kumar has been around for over 13 years now, and 2019, particularly, seems to be great with back-to-back hit songs in her kitty.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2019

Kerry Katona proudly flaunts stretch marks

MUMBAI: After slamming trolls for posting abusive comments on her bikini picture, singer Kerry Katona is back with a new post in which is seen proudly flaunting her stretchmarks and cellulite.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2019

Aaron Carter cancels tour for 'some peace'

MUMBAI: Singer Aaron Carter, who recently opened up about his mental health on a show, has announced that he is cancelling his current tour."I appreciate the love and efforts from my supporters," he tweeted on Monday.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2019

Sam Smith wants to be addressed as 'they' amidst gender war!

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith, who came out as non-binary earlier this year, wants fans to refer to him as 'they' and 'them' instead of 'he' and 'him'.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2019

I will always be Lata Mangeshkar's junior: Ranu Mondal

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's views on Internet sensation Ranu Mondal did not go down well with a section of social media users, but it seems the comments have not affected the latter as she considers ‘Lataji her senior’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Amazon introduces music streaming service with two lossless audio options

MUMBAI: Amazon has introduced its HD music streaming service.read more

News
CD Baby expands creator services team with addition of global head of promotions

MUMBAI: CD Baby continues its significant focus on and investment in the development of artists’read more

News
IPRS aids renowned 'penniless' music composer Vanraj Bhatia

MUMBAI: After discovering that veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia suffering from health issuesread more

News
Add 'music' to your stories with new 'Instagram' feature

MUMBAI: After its launch in the selective markets, Instagram Musiread more

News
Believe acquires Entco, expands reach in India's live music market

MUMBAI: Believe, the leading technology and artist services comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
NCPA presents Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Autumn 2019 Season

MUMBAI: The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), India’s first and only fully professional orchestra is back to enthrall the audience with its Autumn...read more

2
Selena Gomez to produce series for Netflix

MUMBAI: Popstar Selena Gomez is now all set to produce a docu-series for Netflix.Selena's show is titled Living Undocumented and will capture the...read more

3
Dream, believe and achieve, says Diva Ghosh who aims to become a Bollywood playback singer

Amid the pool of talent entering the music industry, Diva Ghosh dreams of becoming a playback singer one day. Having started to hum Bollywood songs...read more

4
Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson bond over kids on tour

MUMBAI: Singers and working moms Kelly Clarkson and Christina Aguilera bonded over their children joining them on music tours.In a visit to Clarkson...read more

5
U2 to perform in Mumbai for the first time

MUMBAI: Live Nation and BookMyShow are excited to announce that U2 will bring their acclaimed U2: The Joshua Tree Tour - the record-breaking smash...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group