The Chainsmokers to headline Sunburn 2019

MUMBAI: After Martin Garrix, we have The Chainsmokers who would be headlining Sunburn 2019.

The Chainsmokers is an American DJ and production duo consisting of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, who are world’s biggest dance-pop acts.

Makers of this festival are putting their heart and soul into the festival and promise to deliver the most intrinsic and enhanced fan experience.

Sunburn CEO Karan Singh states, “We are leaving no stones unturned in ensuring we deliver a grander and a bolder 13th Sunburn Festival edition. Martin Garrix’s music warehouse is the indispensable fuel behind each and every one of his high-powered live performances, he throws down and that makes him one of the much-in-demand artist on our line-up every single year. The Chainsmokers are one of the hottest shows to see and are taking the world by storm and we have always received a stellar response for their showcases. We are sure all the fans who attend Sunburn 13 will create memories that will last them a lifetime supported by an enhanced and safe festival experience.”

After successfully concluding the 12th edition of its' annual showcase, Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn will be returning home to its birthplace, Goa.

Sunburn will be making its grand homecoming this December at Vagator, Goa after hosting its previous three editions at Pune.

Sunburn was instrumental in transforming the coastal al state into a hub for music aficionados and has been instrumental in putting India on the global map as a preferred destination for world-class music events. After hosting its annual showcase at Vagator in 2015, Sunburn had moved out of the state and relocated to Pune for the past three years.

Sunburn which enjoys the status of being of the biggest dance music brands in Asia concluded the 12th edition of its annual and last showcase in Pune in 2018. The festival saw one of the best artist line ups, sound design, and engineering, and jaw-dropping SFX, the Sunburn Pune festival was the biggest and grandest edition of Sunburn held ever. The main stage also featured 3D fireworks, a first for any music festival in the country. The festival was streamed live exclusively on the ZEE 5 app to reach millions of fans across the country. The festival featured 4 stages including the main stage, Cubezoid 4.0 which spanned 300 x 100 feet (as tall as a ten storey building and as wide as the Statue of Liberty horizontally) and had over 7000 sq. ft. of LED and was attended by over 2,00,000 fans.

Over the last 12 years, Sunburn has played host to most of the top international EDM talent including Sam Feldt, KYGO, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Kshmr, David Guetta, Dyro, Afrojack, Above & Beyond, Axwell, Infected Mushroom, Marshmello, Hardwell, Avicii, Armin Van Buuren, Deadmau5, Don Diablo, Paul Okenfold, DJ Snake, Alan Walker, Swedish House Mafia, Krewella, Axwell^Ingrosso, among others.