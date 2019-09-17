RadioandMusic
NCPA presents Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Autumn 2019 Season

MUMBAI: The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), India’s first and only fully professional orchestra is back to enthrall the audience with its Autumn 2019 Season from 11 to 27 September 2019.

The Symphony Orchestra of India Autumn 2019 season will feature performances by world-renowned artists such as Alexander Lazarev, one of Russia's foremost conductors; Simon O’Neill, one of the finest helden-tenors on the international stage; well-known pianists Barry Douglas and Roberto Prosseda, among others, along with SOI Music Director Marat Bisengaliev and Associate Music Director Zane Dalal.

 17 September, Simon O’Neill, hailed as ‘THE Wagnerian tenor of his generation’ returns to the SOI, accompanied by fellow New Zealander, soprano Amanda Atlas, in an all-Wagner gala, featuring music from ParsifalLohengrin, and Die Walküre. Associate Music Director Zane Dalal will conduct this special programme. After his extremely successful concerts with the SOI last year, Russian conductor Alexander Lazarev returns to conduct two concerts this season. On September 22, Irish pianist Barry Douglas, a favourite of Mumbai audiences, will perform Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2. The programme also features Stravinsky’s brash, bold, and exciting suite from the ballet Petrushka. The season concludes with the SOI welcoming to the stage the young Indian pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram from Chennai, who went viral this year as the winner of the television competition The World’s Best on CBS. He will perform Haydn’s Piano concerto No. 11. The concert, led by Lazarev will open with excerpts from the Khachaturian’s ballet Spartacus and feature Tchaikovsky’s Symphony number five, one of the Russian composer’s most popular works.

The season also features recitals by Barry Douglas, Simon O’Neill, Amanda Atlas, Terence Dennis, Roberto Prosseda and Alessandra Ammara.

