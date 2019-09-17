RadioandMusic
IIFA Rocks 2019: Shalmali Kholgade grabs eyeballs in sizzling red hot outfit!

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali enthralled onlookers with an amazing red hot look on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2019 at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. Shalmali was looking super hot in her sizzling red outfit by Zara.

Apart from looking glamorous on the green carpet, yesterday, Shalmali also amazed the audiences with her performance on stage as she performed the Pareshaan song. Shalmali also had the great time sharing stage with Salim-Sulaiman for another performance.

IIFA Rocks was held, yesterday, in Mumbai at The SVP stadium. Apart from singers like Dhvani Bhanushali, Tulsi Kumar etc., who also performed at the event, several Bollywood celebs posed for the shutterbugs while donning some glamorous attires.

