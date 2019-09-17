Cardi B spills plan to have second child

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has revealed her desire to have a second child, but that won't be happening soon.

She confirmed that she does want to expand her family with rapper Offset. The 26-year-old Bodak Yellow rapper revealed over Instagram Live on Monday her desire to have another child.

On the Live session, she also shared her plans for her music career, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said, "My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album. And right after I finish my album, I'm going to rehearse for a tour. I'm already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything is going good."

Cardi added that she has already had three songs for the follow-up to her 2018 debut album "Invasion of Privacy", but she's "not sure about one of them."

"After my tour, I want to have a kid. I want to have another kid," she said.

Based on her planned timeline, Cardi's second child is coming no sooner than next year.

Cardi and Offset welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephys, in July 2018, after secretly tying the knot in their hotel room in September 2017.

(Source: IANS)