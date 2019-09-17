RadioandMusic
News |  17 Sep 2019 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood actor seeks donations for 'penniless' National Award-winning composer Vanraj Bhatia

MUMBAI: Days after 92-year-old National Award-winning composer declared that he is ‘penniless’ today, Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi has come out in support for him and has asked for donations for the musician's well-being.

"I have no money, not one rupee left in my bank account," Bhatia, winner of a Padma Shri and a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, had revealed to ‘Mumbai Mirror’ recently, even as he battles memory lapses, severe knee pain and hearing problem. Bhatia's only company is his domestic help.

After Bhatia opened about his problems to the tabloid, actor Kabir Bedi paid a visit to him and requested everyone to a make a donation for the composer.

"I visited Vanraj Bhatia yesterday. He is lively and spirited as ever. But, yes, ALL friends should help him at this difficult time. On his own, he has composed an opera on Girish Karnad's play, Agni Matu Male (The Fire and the Water). And he's 92," Kabir wrote.

Bhatia, who studied western classical music at London's Royal Academy of Music, composed music in films such as Kundan Shah's, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Aparna Sen's, 36 Chowringhee Lane, and Prakash Jha's Hip Hip Hooray.

From Ankur in 1974 to Sardari Begum in 1996, he was the favourite composer of arthouse titan Shyam Benegal. The duo collaborated on several projects including Manthan, Bhumika, Junoon, Kalyug, Mandi, Trikaal and Suraj Ka Saatvan Ghoda.

(Source: IANS)

Vanraj Bhatia music composer Kabir Bedi National Award Bollywood actor folk-musician Padma Shri Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Girish Karnad Royal Academy Kundan Shah Aparna Sen Prakash Jha Shyam Benegal Junoon Kalyug
