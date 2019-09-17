RadioandMusic
News |  17 Sep 2019

Badshah's 'Paagal' alarm tune makes him jump in pool

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has shared a hilarious video of him waking up to the tunes of Paagal

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday, where he is seen being woken up by his alarm and then, all of a sudden, jumping straight out of the window into the infinity pool to get rid of sleepiness.

He captioned the clip, "My alarm got me like."

The video tickled the funny bones of many among celebrities.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya wrote,  "Class".

Singer Arjun Kanungo commented, "Bro ground floors main hi rooms lena. Pata chale alarm ke chakkar main (funny emoji)."

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared laughing emoticons.

Tahira Kashyap said: "Hahaha fun".

Badshah's song Paagal was released on 10 July, 2019. It currently has 161,550,112 views on Youtube. The music video features Playboy model Rose Romero alongside Badshah. 

(Source: IANS)

Arjun Kanungo Badshah Instagram social media music
