Spotify chat: If not an artist I would have been a traveler or an RJ, says Darshan Raval

MUMBAI: Chogada fame, Darshan Raval showcased a unique side when he debuted as an RJ on RED FM’s show, Indie Hai Hum, where he was quite effective in bringing out a new side of Indie musicians. Well to know him a bit more in detail and especially his go-to things, Spotify did a quicky with him on Instagram called ‘Ekdum Candid’ by asking the Hawa Banke singer a few questions.

What were you listening to when you were on your way here?

I was listening to Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage while I was on my way.

Which playlist are you most likely to listen to on Spotify?

Chai and acoustics!

If you were not an artist what would you be?

I would be a traveler or an RJ, technically I am an RJ now as I am doing a show with RED FM.

One funny thing that happened while recording ‘Dil Mera Blast’?

At the end of the song, we called for a whistle master, who was whistling with all his energy, but we couldn’t hear him. Later, we realized that the mike was not in its place. We laughed at that entire scenario.

What kind of music do you listen to when you have to focus?

I listen to slow/romantic songs, it keeps me relaxed.

