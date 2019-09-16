Groovy Madhuri Dixit poses with Wiz Khalifa

MUMBAI: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene had a great time attending Wiz Khalifa's gig in Mumbai. She also posed with the American rapper and said she had a great time grooving to his songs.

Madhuri on Monday morning shared a photograph of herself along with her son, husband Sriram Nene, Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari and Khalifa.

"Thanks for showing the world yet again that music knows no boundaries of genre, age, culture etc. Wiz Khalifa we had a great time grooving to your songs," she captioned the image.

The See You Again hitmaker performed in Delhi and Mumbai as part of Sunburn Arena on 14 and September 2019 respectively.

