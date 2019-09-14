Sam Smith wants to be addressed as 'they' amidst gender war!

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith, who came out as non-binary earlier this year, wants fans to refer to him as 'they' and 'them' instead of 'he' and 'him'.

The Stay With Me hitmaker announced the request through a Twitter post on Friday, reports "dailymail.co.uk".

"Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to 'they/them' after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it," wrote the 27-year-old singer.

"I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you," added Smith.

Taking to Instagram, he noted, "I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non-binary but I can't wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be visible and open."

(Source: IANS)