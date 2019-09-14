RadioandMusic
News |  14 Sep 2019 14:39 |  By RnMTeam

Kokilaben Ambani launches Falguni Pathak's new garba song

MUMBAI: The Ambani family matriarch Kokilaben Ambani on Friday unveiled the music video of Radha Ne Shyaam, a new garba track featuring the voice of Falguni Pathak. The track has been choreographed by Soni Brothers.

The music of the song is composed by Shail Hada, who has sung popular Bollywood songs like Lahu Muh Lag Gaya and Saawariya.

The Soni Brothers Jigar and Suhrad have been teaching Gujrat's folk dance Garba for over 20 years. They have also produced the song.

Jigar and Suhrad, incidentally, put up a phenomenal Garba performance at the wedding of Kokilaben's grandson, Akash Ambani.

Happy about Radha Ne Shyaam, Kokilaben said, "Both Jigar and Suhrad have got support from Falguni Pathak and that itself is an achievement. I have full faith that this is only the beginning for them, and they will stop at nothing to make authentic Garba global."

Falguni Pathak, who is known as Garba Queen, feels delighted to be a part of Radha Ne Shyaam.

"This song is only an extension of our mutual love for folk culture and art and I am delighted to be a part of it," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Kokilaben Ambani Falguni Pathak Akash Ambani Jigar Saraiya music
