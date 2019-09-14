RadioandMusic
News |  14 Sep 2019 12:44 |  By RnMTeam

Akon, Tricia to part ways?

MUMBAI: It seems all is not well between the Lonely hitmaker Akon and his wife Tricia Ana. Rumours doing the rounds on the Internet have suggested that Ana is dating a mystery man.
 
The rumours gained ground after a couple of pictures surfaced online where Tricia is seen getting cozy with an unidentified man, according to "aceshowbiz.com".
 
Tricia and Akon got married in a private ceremony in Africa quite some time ago. It is also reported that the couple have been having a 'on and off' relationship for years.
 
Besides Tricia, Akon's other former wives include Tomeka Thiam, with whom he has two children. Rachel Ritfield was also married to the rapper, though she decided to end the marriage in 2007.
 
Akon became a household name in India singing Chhammak chhallo for the 2010 film Ra. One, starring Shah Rukh Khan. In the global scene his biggest hits include Locked up, Smack that and I wanna love you, among others.
 
(Source: IANS)
