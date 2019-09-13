KSHMR 'proud' to work with DJ duo Lost Stories on 'Bombay Dreams'

MUMBAI: Indian-American DJ and record producer KSHMR says he loved working with Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, who comprise the deejay-producer duo Lost Stories, and playback singer Kavita Seth, on the single Bombay dreams.

"The Lost Stories boys are my brothers, my favorite producers of India. I'm so proud to finally have a song together and the vocals of Kavita Seth made it absolutely magic," KSHMR said.

Lost Stories have come out with "Bombay dreams" in collaboration with award-winning playback singer Kavita on KSHMR's record label Dharma Worldwide.

The DJ duo feel "Bombay dreams" is "our biggest track till date".

"Not only it's a dream collaboration for us but for many Lost Stories and KSHMR fans as well. We've always respected KSHMR as a musician and to work with him has been a dream come true. The Punjabi vocals are done by Kavita Seth," they said.

Bombay Dreams presents a fusion of two diverse styles of music: EDM and Sufi vocals, and highlights amalgamation of big room, house, techno, and funk.

Earlier this year, the DJ producer duo had released Mahi featuring Kavita on Dharma Worldwide.

(Source: IANS)