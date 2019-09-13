RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Sep 2019 19:36 |  By RnMTeam

I owe my success to Sanjay Dutt, says composer Vikram Montrose

MUMBAI: Vikram Montrose, who was one of the music composers of Sanju, has collaborated with Sanjay Dutt for the actors’ forthcoming film, Prassthanam. The composer says he owes his success to Sanjay.

"It has been a great experience working with Sanjay Sir. He was the one who introduced me to (filmmaker) Rajkumar Hirani and I owe my success to him. He appreciated my work in Sanju (a film based on Sanjay's life) because of which I got the opportunity to work in Prassthanam," Montrose said about working with Sanjay.

Commenting on the soundtrack, Montrose said, "I've composed three songs for Prassthanam. One of them is Dil Bevda, which is already out and two more are yet to come. The music for the film is composed with a lot of energy."

Directed by Deva Katta, produced by Maanayata Dutt, Prassthanam stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. The film will hit the screens on 20 September 2019.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Vikram Montrose Sanjay Dutt Manisha Koirala Jackie Shroff Chunky Panday Ali Fazal Sanju Rajkumar Hirani
Related news
News | 25 Apr 2019

'Slow Motion' is a hybrid of electronic and organic elements: Meghdeep Bose

MUMBAI: The first song, Slow Motion from the upcoming Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer, Bharat is out. Boasting of a set-up that will remind one of the 1970’s film era, the song has an upbeat peppy beat.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2019

'Aashiqui' album had all seasons of love: Mahesh Bhatt

MUMBAI: National Award-winning filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says the songs from his directorial Aashiqui, which released in 1990, dealt with all the seasons of love. Mahesh on Friday retweeted a post, which had a

read more
News | 17 Apr 2019

Rajasthani musicians record for Pritam's 'Rajvaadi Odhni'

MUMBAI: Bollywood music composer Pritam has recorded with Rajasthani musicians for the song, Rajvaadi Odhni from the recent Bollywood release, Kalank.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2019

Government takes 'Devdas' route to promote voting

MUMBAI: After using stills from Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein, the government on Friday shared a collage of photographs from the superstar's film Devdas, to make a creative appeal to citizens to make the best use of their right to vote during the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2019

Kalank title track's poignant vibe stands out!

Mumbai: One of the most awaited movies of 2019, Kalank, has been in news since the day of its inception. One of the fortes of Dharma Productions’ movies is the music track and Kalank’s album is no exception.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 34: BIG FM stands second in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 34, BIG FM stood second in Bengaluru with 19.6 share per cent and 7.20 T.S.Lread more

News
Magic Moments Music Studio associates with Sunburn 2019

MUMBAI: Magic Moments Music Studio from the house of Radico Khaitan has partnered with Asia’s biread more

News
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Fever FM's for latest Bharat Positive Initiative -#PlasticSeBreakUp
PlasticSeBreakUp

MUMBAI: Fever FM that launched Fever Voice of Change (FVOC), the biggest CSR initiative in the hread more

News
MY FM launches 'Salaam Bollywood'

MUMBAI: The Radio arm of DB Corp Limited, MY FM brings Salaam Bollywood - a candid chatread more

News
Spotify acquires top music and audio production talent marketplace - SoundBetter

MUMBAI:  The world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, Spotify Technology, todaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Latest Punjabi songs that will make you groove on its peppy beat

MUMBAI: Punjabi songs have createda magic in the music industry and their peppy beats will make you get up and shake a leg. 2019 also saw some...read more

2
KSHMR 'proud' to work with DJ duo Lost Stories on 'Bombay Dreams'

MUMBAI: Indian-American DJ and record producer KSHMR says he loved working with Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, who comprise the deejay-producer duo...read more

3
Himesh Reshammiya, Ranu Mondal's 'Teri Meri Kahani' trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer Himesh Reshammiya and internet sensation Ranu Mondal’s song, Teri Meri Kahani from the upcoming film Happy, Hardy and Heer...read more

4
I owe my success to Sanjay Dutt, says composer Vikram Montrose

MUMBAI: Vikram Montrose, who was one of the music composers of Sanju, has collaborated with Sanjay Dutt for the actors’ forthcoming film,...read more

5
British slang lessons gave birth to 'Proper Patola' title

MUMBAI: It's been a few years since Proper Patola hit the music stores.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group