I owe my success to Sanjay Dutt, says composer Vikram Montrose

MUMBAI: Vikram Montrose, who was one of the music composers of Sanju, has collaborated with Sanjay Dutt for the actors’ forthcoming film, Prassthanam. The composer says he owes his success to Sanjay.

"It has been a great experience working with Sanjay Sir. He was the one who introduced me to (filmmaker) Rajkumar Hirani and I owe my success to him. He appreciated my work in Sanju (a film based on Sanjay's life) because of which I got the opportunity to work in Prassthanam," Montrose said about working with Sanjay.

Commenting on the soundtrack, Montrose said, "I've composed three songs for Prassthanam. One of them is Dil Bevda, which is already out and two more are yet to come. The music for the film is composed with a lot of energy."

Directed by Deva Katta, produced by Maanayata Dutt, Prassthanam stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. The film will hit the screens on 20 September 2019.

(Source: IANS)