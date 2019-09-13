RadioandMusic
Himesh Reshammiya, Ranu Mondal's 'Teri Meri Kahani' trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer Himesh Reshammiya and internet sensation Ranu Mondal’s song, Teri Meri Kahani from the upcoming film Happy, Hardy and Heer, has become an instant hit and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience.

Having crossed five million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its launch, the track has been trending on number one.

The makers have released five songs from the film - Heeriye, Cutie Pie, Heer Tu Meri , Ishqbaaziyaan and Looteri which has been appreciated too.

With beautifully composed music, we wish the makers all the luck with the film.

