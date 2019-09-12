RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Sep 2019 18:45 |  By RnMTeam

Times Music: Millind Gaba's new romantic single 'Sohnea 2' trends at #11 post release

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records has dropped new song, Sohnea 2. Sung by Millind Gaba and Miss Pooja, it is a beautiful, romantic love song.

"This song holds a very special place in my heart and I wanted it to be an experience for the viewers too. It's a little take on how two people in a relationship show their love for each other. Working with Miss Pooja is always fun," said Millind Gaba.

"Millind Gaba and I hadsung Sohnea a while ago and the love we received for that song was overwhelming. After a year, we decided to give it a little sequel, which had the same feel but a different experience. We hope people love Sohnea 2 as much as they loved Sohnea," said Miss Pooja.

The song features the extremely talented singers in a dreamy setting and the lyrics by Happy Raikoti and Millind Gaba, elevate the experience of the entire song. Sohnea 2 is a sequel to the song, Sohnea that came out in 2017 and has been viewed over 160 million times on YouTube alone.  

Composed by Music MG, the song and the music video have been delightfully created to take the viewer on a journey that stays with them for a long time. Miss Pooja in the video is a simple girl who finds love in small gestures and Millind Gaba who plays the caring but a forgetful lover, ends the video on a high with a big charming romantic gesture.

Sohnea 2 is a Times Music and Speed Records exclusive release and is available to watch/listen on Speed Records YouTube channel. The music video is currently trending on YouTube.

Watch here

Tags
Milind Gaba Times Music Speed Records Youtube Miss Pooja music
Related news
News | 12 Sep 2019

Rihanna has no time to make 'music'

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna has apologised to her fans, saying she won't be able to release a new album any time soon because she is focusing on her fashion and cosmetics business.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2019

Singer Shilpa Rao knew War song 'Ghungroo' would be amazing!

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao, who might not make a consistent presence in Bollywood but her rare singing appearances, do leave a lasting impression. One such Bollywood number is her latest War song, Ghungroo, which she has co-sung with Arijit Singh.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2019

Hans Raj Hans asks Javadekar to ban 'Ram Siya'

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans has asked Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to impose a ban on the telecast of the television series Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Valmi

read more
News | 12 Sep 2019

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello show us how to kiss

MUMBAI: After sparking dating rumors with a lingering kiss on stage recently, singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took to Instagram with a graphic French kiss in full view of the whole world. "So, we saw

read more
News | 11 Sep 2019

When Kerry Katona thought she was 'going to die'

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona recently experienced a terrifying flight experience.

read more

RnM Biz

News
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Fever FM's for latest Bharat Positive Initiative -#PlasticSeBreakUp
PlasticSeBreakUp

MUMBAI: Fever FM that launched Fever Voice of Change (FVOC), the biggest CSR initiative in the hread more

News
MY FM launches 'Salaam Bollywood'

MUMBAI: The Radio arm of DB Corp Limited, MY FM brings Salaam Bollywood - a candid chatread more

News
Spotify acquires top music and audio production talent marketplace - SoundBetter

MUMBAI:  The world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, Spotify Technology, todaread more

News
YouTube Music launched in Gulf region

MUMBAI: YouTube’s music streaming app, YouTube Music has now entered the Gulf region.read more

News
Event Capital and Hungama announce India’s biggest Navratri festival

MUMBAI: Event Capital, a part of Laqshya Media Group and Hungama read more

top# 5 articles

1
Times Music: Millind Gaba's new romantic single 'Sohnea 2' trends at #11 post release

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records has dropped new song, Sohnea 2. Sung by Millind Gaba and Miss Pooja, it is a beautiful,...read more

2
Rihanna has no time to make 'music'

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna has apologised to her fans, saying she won't be able to release a new album any time soon because she is focusing on her...read more

3
Singer Shilpa Rao knew War song 'Ghungroo' would be amazing!

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao, who might not make a consistent presence in Bollywood but her rare singing appearances, do leave a lasting impression. One...read more

4
Shilpa Rao's debut recording in London with Anoushka Shankar

MUMBAI: After enthralling audiences with her upbeat track, the War Song, Ghungroo, singer Shilpa Rao is gearing for debut recording in London with...read more

5
Nora En Pure unveils mesmerising 'Lost Souls' remix

MUMBAI: Creating show-stopping moments during her recent live sets everywhere from Coachella to Burning Man, Nora En Pure’s ethereal remix of Eelke...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group