Mick Jagger's night out with mysterious woman

MUMBAI: Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger was spotted enjoying a night out with a mystery woman here.

Jagger, 76, looked relaxed as he stepped out for dinner on Wednesday at a restaurant with the girl and a few other his friends, reports "dailymail.co.uk".

Jagger, who is dating 32-year-old Melanie Hamrick, wore a pea coat. The woman was seen in a dress paired with ankle boots.

Back in February, there were reports suggesting that Hamrick has 'tamed' the legend, making him commit to a long-term relationship.

"He made a commitment to Melanie when they were in Mustique over Christmas. He's finally ready to settle down and be a one-woman man," a source had said.

(Source: IANS)