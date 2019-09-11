RadioandMusic
News |  11 Sep 2019 15:54

When Kerry Katona thought she was 'going to die'

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona recently experienced a terrifying flight experience.

In her "new!" magazine column, the Right Now fame singer has recalled a terrifying incident on her recent holiday to Thailand, where the plane seemed to stop abruptly mid-air and she thought she was going to die, reports "metro.co.uk".

She wrote, "We flew home from Thailand last week and I swear to God, I thought we were going to die - I'm not exaggerating. We were halfway into the flight and the plane dropped.

"My stomach was in my mouth, Heidi was screaming and Ryan looked like he'd passed out."

The most horrific moment happened when Kerry's daughter Heidi asked: "Mummy, are we going to die?"

"I had to tell her a story to calm her down, all the while thinking the turbulence would be the end of me. ‘That's the last time I take a flight without a stiff drink first," added Katona.

(Source: IANS)        

