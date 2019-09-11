RadioandMusic
News |  11 Sep 2019 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

The Grind Thursday's: Hip hop DJ Kani to perform at Bombay Cocktail Bar

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars because Thursday's are now going to be awesome at your very own Bombay Cocktail Bar (BCB). India's number one hip hop DJ Kani performing live at BCB's TGT! 

Groove on his trailblazing tracks while sipping on your favorite drinks all night. Also, enjoy the Booze Shower menu from 7pm till 10pm with drinks starting at just Rs 99/-.

So get ready for an ultimate clubbing experience with DJ Kani, which will set your adrenaline pumping.

