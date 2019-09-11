MTV Hustle: Five reasons why you cannot miss watching this week's episode!

MUMBAI: Unique compositions, powerful storytelling and foot-tapping beats, all underlined by rap, India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle boasts of a plethora of talent who take the center stage with some mesmerizing performances.

The weekend episode of MTV Hustle will be no different, promising a complete entertainment package. Before you tune-in to the episode, we bring you five reasons to be glued to the show.

The 14-year old rapper creates magic

LIL AM, a 14-year old rapper will kick-start the show with his stunning performance, leaving the contestants and the judges in an aww! Raftaar, fond of his talent and energy, invited Lil’ AM on MTV Hustle and claimed that Lil’ AM’s can give a tough fight to all the contestants on the show. Lil’ AM’s previous compositions on Election Rap and Independence Day, have already made him a popular social media star. Watch out for Lil’ AM starting the rap saga on MTV Hustle.

Welcome guest judge for this week - Brodha V

Bangalore-based rapper, Vighnesh Shivanand aka Brodha V is the guest judge for this week. Brodha V who has previously collaborated with Raftaar gave a sneak peek of the same with the song, Naachne Ka Shaunq.

This rap gala of the duo is surely not to be missed. Brodha V, who was mesmerized with the performances and the talent of the contestants, feels the current rap generation of the country is blessed to have a platform like MTV Hustle to showcase their talent and reach the masses.

Rohit Chaudhary aka RCR’s flawless performance

The Amritsari rapper, Rohit Chaudhary aka RCR, who won many hearts and created a huge buzz on social media with his beautiful rendition of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will give another effortless performance that will land him directly into the safe zone. Raftaar will also mention about RCR’s increasing fan following and that he now has 120K followers on Instagram!

M-Zee Bella remembers the ‘love’ of his life

Delhi boy, Deepak Singh aka M-Zee Bella, will leave everyone teary-eyed with his heart-wrenching performance dedicated to his dead girlfriend. Through his rap, M-Zee Bella will perfectly convey the emotions like love, loneliness and confesses how her memories will be etched in his hearts forever.

A beautiful tribute to acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal

This performance is bound to leave a smile on your face! Kolkata-based Santhanam Srinivasan aka EPR will dedicate a soul-stirring performance to the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. As a heart-warming tribute to the undying spirit of Laxmi, EPR’s performance will convey the courage it takes to stand strong against all odds. The judges will applaud this performance with a standing ovation. This performance is surely to be not missed.

The epic rap battle is at its peak as the top 12 contestants are fighting to become the next rap star. Tune-in to MTV Hustle, this Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm only on MTV.