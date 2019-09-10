RadioandMusic
News |  10 Sep 2019 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

Official teaser of Himesh Reshammiya, Ranu Mondal's 'Teri Meri Kahaani' is out!

MUMBAI: Hit machine Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal took the internet by storm recently when they recorded the song, Teri Meri Kahaani for his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

Speaking about the song teaser, excited Himesh said, “Ranuji has sung the song beautifully and I hope audience loves it and enjoys it as much as we did.”

Watch teaser here

“I’m very happy with all the love that Happy Hardy and Heer is getting from the audience. I’m proud of the product and very confident that the film will set new trends by the grace of god,” he added.

Himesh has released five songs from Heeriye, Cutie Pie , Heer Tu Meri , Ishqbaaziyaan and Looteri and all have been received extremely well. They are trending on streaming sites and charts and the making teaser of the sixth track, Teri Meri Kahani was released recently and in only a few days, it has become the biggest hit of all time in terms of its shares, and the way people have loved the track is unbelievable.

After listening to her voice, Himesh instantly offered her to sing, Teri Meri Kahaani with him for Happy Hardy and Heer and in no time of the release of the making teaser, the song became a rage all over.

The music maestro has also recorded two more songs, Aadat and Aashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 with Ranu Mandol.

The release date of the film will be announced in the trailer once all the songs are out and the most anticipated track of the film, Teri Meri Kahani will be launched tomorrow with a grand event. The video will also be released after which, the other tracks will be released, followed by the trailer and announcement of the release date of the film.

