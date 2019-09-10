RadioandMusic
News |  10 Sep 2019 15:11 |  By RnMTeam

Nick Jonas 'pumped' up about posing for cigar magazine

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas is thrilled about being the first person under 30 to hold a cigar and feature on the cover of Cigar Aficionado magazine. Like most of his fans, his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra went on gushing about the ‘yummy’ singer.
 
Posting a shot of the cover, the 26-year-old captioned it, "First-person under 30 to hold a cigar on the cover of one of my favorite magazines. So pumped about this one! Thank you @cigaraficionado!"
 
He also took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of himself smoking a cigar and posing with it. Priyanka wrote "yummy" in the comments section and a lot of fans left heart emojis and praised him but some were concerned about his health.
 
Some wrote, smoking is bad for health', others called smoking a horrible habit. Some even asked him not to promote tobacco.
 
(Source: IANS)
