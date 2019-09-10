Groove to retro Bollywood tunes of DJ Sheizwood in Mumbai

MUMBAI: If you are looking to add some tadka and thumkas to your mid-week party, we suggest you pay a visit to ‘Tap’, located in Royal Plaza, Andheri West, Mumbai on 18 September 2019 and groove to the tunes of globally renowned DJ Sheizwood.

DJ Sheizwood, who has worked with some of the best record labels likes Universal, T-series, Tips, Venus, HMV worldwide etc., has stormed the music scenario with his blockbuster singles, Something Something with Mika Singh, Tu Dis Da, Party Punjabi Style, Mere Piya gaye Rangoon, Haadsa, Sutta Mix, Supergirl, Budha Mil Gaya, Barish Ke Bahane, Kya Hua Tera Wada and many more.

The spacious dance floor comes to life at around 9 pm when patrons hit the dance floor and enjoy the coolest Bollywood tracks. From throwback 90s hits to today’s pataka music, DJ Sheizwood will spin them all at Tap, Andheri.

Although it is a great place to hang out throughout the week, we suggest you drop in for their Bollywood Nights. In fact if you are not a fan of dancing, you can still enjoy yourself by just relaxing in your chair, watching the fun and gorging on the delicious food and cocktails served at Tap.

Event details:

Name: Bollywood Retro Night ft. DJ Sheizwood.

Date: 18 September 2019