Groove to retro Bollywood tunes of DJ Sheizwood in Mumbai

MUMBAI: After their successful coverage of World Cup 2019, All India Radio (AIR) has now partnerread more
MUMBAI: Award-winning consumer audio brand – boAt has teamed up with Percept Live as their officread more
MUMBAI: With stellar performances and chemistry to die for, the multi-faceted actors Shahid Kapooread more
MUMBAI: As per TAM AdEx data Q1 2019 Vs Q2 2019 for radio, we have brought details of top five sread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has launched a brand-new initiative - ‘Pride Ki Side’ to celebrate the firsread more
MUMBAI: DJ/Producer and Moscow label boss Archie Hamilton has announced plans for a three part world tour, which will run until March 2020 off the...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-faceted singer Darshan Raval is on a hit spree. After leaving audiences awestruck with his dance movies in his latest song, Dil Mera...read more
MUMBAI: Internationally, September is observed as the month for ovarian cancer awareness and is symbolized by the color teal. In order to show our...read more
MUMBAI: Hit machine Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal took the internet by storm recently when they recorded the song, Teri Meri Kahaani for his...read more
MUMBAI: Sony Music exclusive artist and Thug Ranjha fame, Akasa Singh has teamed up with popular composer and lyricist, Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu for a...read more