Exclusive: Darshan Raval to perform at Gaana Lager n Barrel Festival
MUMBAI: Multi-faceted singer Darshan Raval is on a hit spree. After leaving audiences awestruck with his dance movies in his latest song, Dil Mera Blast, Darshan is gearing to perform at Gaana Lager n Barrel Festival.
The singer made this announcement on his social media handle. Check out his tweet below:
Whats up People! I am coming to perform at @gaana @lagernbarrel Festival co-presented by https://t.co/7wxjEqj4zP on Sep 22. Grab your tickets now – https://t.co/nc236aulsQ & be there! #gaanalagernbarrel #darshanraval #lagernbarrel pic.twitter.com/DNx9AsFNpF
— Darshan Raval #DilMeraBlast (@DarshanRavalDZ) September 10, 2019
Well, we can’t wait for the Baarish Lete Aana singer’s upcoming performance at the fest, which is Chandigarh’s first rock n roll beer festival. To b held in association with Gaana on 21-22 September 2019 at The Village, Chandigarh, the festival is co-presented by It'sMillerTime.in.
The two-day fest will also have other singers like DIVINE, Jassie Gill, Prakriti Kakar, Sukriti Kakar, Akull, B Praak and others.
Artist Line-up
Day 1
The Musical Journey by B Praak special Fest. Jassie Gill
Virdas' Alien Chutney
Mellow D ft. Akull
Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar
Lagori
Stanley Live and Cherry Singh
Day 2
DIVINE
Darshan Raval
Parvaaz
The Yellow Diary
Afsana Khan and Khuda Baksh
Nissi Band
For more details, click here.