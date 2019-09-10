RadioandMusic
Exclusive: Darshan Raval to perform at Gaana Lager n Barrel Festival

MUMBAI: Multi-faceted singer Darshan Raval is on a hit spree. After leaving audiences awestruck with his dance movies in his latest song, Dil Mera Blast, Darshan is gearing to perform at Gaana Lager n Barrel Festival.

Also Read: Darshan Raval's never-seen-before dance in 'Dil Mera Blast' will make you get up and groove!

The singer made this announcement on his social media handle. Check out his tweet below:

Well, we can’t wait for the Baarish Lete Aana singer’s upcoming performance at the fest, which is Chandigarh’s first rock n roll beer festival. To b held in association with Gaana on 21-22 September 2019 at The Village, Chandigarh, the festival is co-presented by It'sMillerTime.in.

The two-day fest will also have other singers like DIVINE, Jassie Gill, Prakriti Kakar, Sukriti Kakar, Akull, B Praak and others.

Artist Line-up

Day 1
The Musical Journey by B Praak special Fest. Jassie Gill
Virdas' Alien Chutney
Mellow D ft. Akull
Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar
Lagori
Stanley Live and Cherry Singh

Day 2
DIVINE
Darshan Raval
Parvaaz
The Yellow Diary
Afsana Khan and Khuda Baksh
Nissi Band

For more details, click here.

