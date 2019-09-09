RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Sep 2019 20:14 |  By RnMTeam

Shruti Haasan rocks UK with gig!

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has returned to the UK for a gig. She says she had an amazing time performing at Islington.

"It's the second time I am performing at Islington and I had an amazing time as always. The place has a lot of good energy and history and I am always thankful to people who come to see me perform again," Shruti said.

The actress, who is also working on her debut EP, has wrapped up the shoot for her international series in Budapest and will be back to India soon for the shoot of her Tamil film, Laabam.

"I'm really happy to be living my best life. To return to music and begin internationally on both music and film has been amazing. I also love the fact that I get to travel between worlds," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shruti Haasan Singer Tamil film music Laabam actress UK Gig
Related news
News | 09 Sep 2019

Music festivals are a joyful, shared experience, says Jodhpur RIFF 2019 curator

MUMBAI: The desert of Rajasthan is home to a plethora of folk arts, and public festivals celebrating these folk forms are growing by the day.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2019

10th Anniversary Special: Eat, drink, breathe and live music at Bacardi NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: The stage is set, the countdown has begun and loyal fans have already got their tickets for India’s largest multi-genre festival - Bacardi NH7 Weekender.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2019

Jesy Nelson opens up on 'suicide bid' post online abuse

MUMBAI: Singer Jesy Nelson has revealed that she tried to take her own life after receiving abuse from online trolls.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2019

Did Miley Cyrus move in with Kaitlynn Carter?

MUMBAI: After getting separated from actor Liam Hemsworth, singer Miley Cyrus' closeness with blogger Kaitlynn Carter has spawned a lot of rumours.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2019

I wake up to music even today, says Asha Bhosle on turning 86!

MUMBAI: She is a living legend with an active career of six decades and she needs no introduction. Padma Vibhushan-honoured Asha Bhosle turned 86 on Sunday and, in between celebrations with close friends and family in Dubai, she took out time for a quick tete-a-tete with IANS over the phone.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TAM AdEx data (Q1 Vs Q2) 2019: 'Services' sector tops on radio

MUMBAI: As per TAM AdEx data Q1 2019 Vs Q2 2019 for radio, we have brought details of top five sread more

News
RED FM to support LGBTQIA+ community with new campaign 'Pride Ki Side'

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM has launched a brand-new initiative - ‘Pride Ki Side’ to celebrate the firsread more

News
RED FM's 'Second Chance Nahi Milega' reminds Bengalureans about road safety

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has launched a new campaign around the auspicread more

News
'Radio City Super Singer Season 11' culminates with dazzling finale; crowns 'best' singing sensations

MUMBAI: Radio City culminated the grand finale of Suzuki Gixxer pread more

News
Mumbai to get 'new' music festival!

MUMBAI: Created for the urban millennial, Mumbai will host a new read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jesy Nelson opens up on 'suicide bid' post online abuse

MUMBAI: Singer Jesy Nelson has revealed that she tried to take her own life after receiving abuse from online trolls.In her documentary, Jesy Nelson...read more

2
Did Miley Cyrus move in with Kaitlynn Carter?

MUMBAI: After getting separated from actor Liam Hemsworth, singer Miley Cyrus' closeness with blogger Kaitlynn Carter has spawned a lot of rumours....read more

3
Why Lisa-Marie Presley was scared to have kids with Michael Jackson

MUMBAI:  Late King of Pop Michael Jackson's former wife Lisa-Marie Presley says she was afraid to have children with him.Presley was married to...read more

4
10th Anniversary Special: Eat, drink, breathe and live music at Bacardi NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: The stage is set, the countdown has begun and loyal fans have already got their tickets for India’s largest multi-genre festival - Bacardi...read more

5
Rapper Meek Mill loses $70,000 in gambling

MUMBAI: American Rapper Meek Mill has recently lost a huge amount of money in gambling.The We Ball hitmaker on Sunday took to Twitter and shared...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group