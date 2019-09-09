RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Sep 2019 19:09 |  By RnMTeam

Lifestyle launches 'The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem'

MUMBAI: India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, Lifestyle launches The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem.

Capturing the festive feels and celebrating the occasion of Durga Pujo, Lifestyle’s Pujo anthem composed by Anindya Chatterjee, features noted singers and musicians, Rupam Islam, Iman Chakraborty and Rupankar Bagchi.

Celebrating the spirit of Pujo and everything that’s ‘quintessentially Kolkata’, the anthem was shot in and around iconic locations in the city. The anthem brings to light high-energy scenarios that everyone cherishes during this time of the year - Adda, Shopping, Anjali and Pandal Hopping, among others – where everyone dresses up and enjoys the festivities while looking their very best.

Watch here

Earlier on in the month, Lifestyle launched its Pujo Collection, with ensembles curated by renowned actress Mouni Roy. The collection was showcased in a captivating fashion show which culminated in stylish Mouni Roy walking the ramp in her favourite look. The new collection comprises trendy apparel and accessories that are perfect for the festive season, handpicked keeping Pujo in mind.  The show captured the vibe of the festive season with accents of bright colours such as yellows, reds, greens and golds. Zari and sequin embroideries, intricate gold foil detailing, shararas, saree drapes, co-ordinates, and crop-tops, among others were some of the key trends that were showcased as well.

Tags
lifestyle Iman Chakraborty Rupam Islam Rupankar Bagchi The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem
Related news
News | 04 May 2017

Reflect on constructive and meaningful engagement through cinema: Naidu

NEW DELHI: President Pranab Mukherjee said the creation of the Film Promotion Fund would help promote and motivate talented independent filmmakers to promote their work across the globe in various International Film Festivals.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2017

Regional music makes its presence felt at 64th National Film Awards

NEW DELHI: Regional music made its presence felt at the 64th National Film Awards that were announced on Friday.

read more
News | 14 May 2015

Selena Gomez working for 'healthier' lifestyle

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is reportedly trying to lead a healthier lifestyle even though she is quite comfortable with her figure.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TAM AdEx data (Q1 Vs Q2) 2019: 'Services' sector tops on radio

MUMBAI: As per TAM AdEx data Q1 2019 Vs Q2 2019 for radio, we have brought details of top five sread more

News
RED FM to support LGBTQIA+ community with new campaign 'Pride Ki Side'

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM has launched a brand-new initiative - ‘Pride Ki Side’ to celebrate the firsread more

News
RED FM's 'Second Chance Nahi Milega' reminds Bengalureans about road safety

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has launched a new campaign around the auspicread more

News
'Radio City Super Singer Season 11' culminates with dazzling finale; crowns 'best' singing sensations

MUMBAI: Radio City culminated the grand finale of Suzuki Gixxer pread more

News
Mumbai to get 'new' music festival!

MUMBAI: Created for the urban millennial, Mumbai will host a new read more

top# 5 articles

1
Why Lisa-Marie Presley was scared to have kids with Michael Jackson

MUMBAI:  Late King of Pop Michael Jackson's former wife Lisa-Marie Presley says she was afraid to have children with him.Presley was married to...read more

2
Shruti Haasan rocks UK with gig!

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has returned to the UK for a gig. She says she had an amazing time performing at Islington."It's the second...read more

3
Jesy Nelson opens up on 'suicide bid' post online abuse

MUMBAI: Singer Jesy Nelson has revealed that she tried to take her own life after receiving abuse from online trolls.In her documentary, Jesy Nelson...read more

4
Did Miley Cyrus move in with Kaitlynn Carter?

MUMBAI: After getting separated from actor Liam Hemsworth, singer Miley Cyrus' closeness with blogger Kaitlynn Carter has spawned a lot of rumours....read more

5
10th Anniversary Special: Eat, drink, breathe and live music at Bacardi NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: The stage is set, the countdown has begun and loyal fans have already got their tickets for India’s largest multi-genre festival - Bacardi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group