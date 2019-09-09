RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Sep 2019 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music gears for 'Choodiyan' - the biggest dance number of this festive season

MUMBAI: Exactly after a year of giving the biggest hit of 2018, Kamariya, Jackky Bhagnani is back with another festive number titled, Choodiyan.  It would be the third song to be released under Jjust Music label after the roaring success of Prada and Tadka Rava.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Choodiyan will showcase Jackky’s dazzling dancing skills. The upcoming dance number is a perfect blend of tradition and modern music which will have the whole nation dancing to his tunes.

Apparently, the singers of the song are yet-to-be-revealed.

With the festive season coming up, we are sure the song is going to be played everywhere and will be topping the charts.

Stay tuned for more updates to this space.

Tags
Jackky Bhagnani Tanishk Bagchi Kamariya Prada Tadka
Related news
News | 09 Sep 2019

Akasa, Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu's 'Maaserati' is the hottest party track where urban meets desi!

MUMBAI: Sony Music exclusive artist and Thug Ranjha fame, Akasa Singh has teamed up with popular composer and lyricist, Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu for a brand-new pop single, Maaserati.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2019

The Doorbeen face charges of plagiarism for Alia Bhatt starrer 'Prada'

MUMBAI:  While the music video of the new pop hit, Prada, starring Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, is currently making waves, its creators, The Doorbeen, are facing charges of plagiarism, as claimed by the Pakistani media.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2019

Recreating iconic songs 'difficult': Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi, who is on roll these days by successfully recreating hit songs of the past, says it is challenging to reinvent iconic songs.

read more
News | 26 Aug 2019

Dhvani's 'Vaaste' crosses 500 million views

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali's single, Vaaste, which had released in April, has garnered more than 500 million views in just four months on YouTube.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2019

We have mixed R&B with pop music for first time: Vishal Mishra on upcoming romantic single

MUMBAI: Living up to the promise of belting out entertaining and independent music, Jackky Bhagnani's label, JJust Music has announced its next romantic single, Takda Rava.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TAM AdEx data (Q1 Vs Q2) 2019: 'Services' sector tops on radio

MUMBAI: As per TAM AdEx data Q1 2019 Vs Q2 2019 for radio, we have brought details of top five sread more

News
RED FM to support LGBTQIA+ community with new campaign 'Pride Ki Side'

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM has launched a brand-new initiative - ‘Pride Ki Side’ to celebrate the firsread more

News
RED FM's 'Second Chance Nahi Milega' reminds Bengalureans about road safety

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has launched a new campaign around the auspicread more

News
'Radio City Super Singer Season 11' culminates with dazzling finale; crowns 'best' singing sensations

MUMBAI: Radio City culminated the grand finale of Suzuki Gixxer pread more

News
Mumbai to get 'new' music festival!

MUMBAI: Created for the urban millennial, Mumbai will host a new read more

top# 5 articles

1
Celebrating its 50 years, NCPA presents Nakshatra Dance Festival 2019

MUMBAI: In its 50th year, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Nakshatra Dance Festival 2019. A three-day festival, it will take place on...read more

2
Lifestyle launches 'The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem'

MUMBAI: India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, Lifestyle launches The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem. Capturing the festive feels and...read more

3
Why Lisa-Marie Presley was scared to have kids with Michael Jackson

MUMBAI:  Late King of Pop Michael Jackson's former wife Lisa-Marie Presley says she was afraid to have children with him.Presley was married to...read more

4
Shruti Haasan rocks UK with gig!

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has returned to the UK for a gig. She says she had an amazing time performing at Islington."It's the second...read more

5
Jesy Nelson opens up on 'suicide bid' post online abuse

MUMBAI: Singer Jesy Nelson has revealed that she tried to take her own life after receiving abuse from online trolls.In her documentary, Jesy Nelson...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group