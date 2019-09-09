RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Sep 2019 12:21 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B gets candid about her favourite way to have sex

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has shared a tip on how to enjoy sexual intercourse.
 
On Sunday, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker posted a video in which she opened up about her favorite way to have sex.
 
"So it has come to a conclusion that the best way to f**k is with the TV on," she said as someone of the camera was heard giggling at her candid confession, reports aceshowbiz.com.
 
She explained that when the light is on, she can see her partner's face and wants to pop his "pimple". "I can't focus at all. But when the light is off, it's too dark...," said Cardi, who is scared of the dark.
 
She went on sharing her fear about how monsters are coming out when it's dark.
 
"You look beautiful when the TV light is on. That's the best way to do it," she added.
 
Prior to sharing the candid confession, the I like it rapper posted another video to slam critics of her unnatural body.
 
The 26-year-old rapper has been honest about her decision to undergo cosmetic surgeries, but there are some people who are strongly against them and have called out the new mother for her "fake" body.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Cardi B Bodak Yellow music I Like It
Related news
News | 06 Sep 2019

Blinded By The Light: A.R. Rahman features in 'For You My Love'

MUMBAI: Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment has premiered the music video of For You My Love - a new original song penned by Oscar and Grammy winning composer A.R. Rahman, who has also featured in the video.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2019

Harry Styles wants to focus on 'music'

MUMBAI: One Direction band star Harry Styles says he did not do the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming film, The Little Mermaid as he wanted to devote his time to music.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2019

Singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in car crash

MUMBAI: Singer Kylie Rae Harris passed away at the age of 30, following a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico. Kylie's publicist confirmed her demise on Thursday, saying family and friends of the coun

read more
News | 06 Sep 2019

Sam Smith loves wearing heels

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith says he felt very good after wearing heels at a red carpet event. Smith was praised online after he wore heels on the red carpet for the first time at this year's GQ Awards.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2019

Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to have a family

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj has announced that she is retiring and wants to have a family. Minaj, known for tracks like Anaconda, Only, and Starships, took to Twitter to announce her retirement.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhiites on a magical 'Southern ride'!

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM wrapped up the second leg of South Side Storyread more

News
Audiences love our exclusivity and that we give platform to unknown artists: Himanshu Gupta, 9X Tashan Programming Head

MUMBAI: It’s been almost eight years since the hardcore Punjabi mread more

News
IncSync Music collaborates with Helo India for music tour 'Safar IncSync'

MUMBAI: IncSync Music recently announced its partnership with Helo India as the social media parread more

News
Spotify's six months data reveals India's increasing appetite for streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Six months in, Spotify’s listeners in India continue to show love for audio content fromread more

News
Enjoy powerful thumping music with Portronics 'Breeze II'

MUMBAI: Portronics, a leading provider of innovative and portable gadgets has added yet another read more

top# 5 articles

1
Cardi B gets candid about her favourite way to have sex

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has shared a tip on how to enjoy sexual intercourse. On Sunday, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker posted a video in which she opened...read more

2
Enjoy weekends with Hayley Orrantia's new single

MUMBAI: Rising singer-songwriter, Hayley Orrantia, has released her latest single, Nights and Weekends, today, on all streaming and download services...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group