Akasa, Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu's 'Maaserati' is the hottest party track where urban meets desi!

MUMBAI: Sony Music exclusive artist and Thug Ranjha fame, Akasa Singh has teamed up with popular composer and lyricist, Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu for a brand-new pop single, Maaserati.

Commenting on the song, Akasa says, “This is a super catchy track that literally gets stuck in your head once you hear it! It’s also a very different kind of vocal tone that I haven’t done before.

On her association with Tanishk and Vayu, she further adds, “It’s for the first time, I’ve worked with them and it was crazy how we vibed together!”

Commenting on the single, Tanishk Bagchi also says, “Maaserati is a high energy track that will take your party into high gear.”

“Vayu, Akasa and I have enjoyed making this party-starter of a track and you’re bound to have it in repeat mode. Likhwa ke le lo,” he further exclaims on working with Akasa and Vayu.

Vayu also reiterates, “It’s always fun teaming up with Tanishk. Akasa and I have been part of Thug Ranjha and Maaserati showcases our mad side, again. The song creation process has been as crazy as the video, it’s been one helluva ride!”

Quirky, up tempo, stylish and entertaining, Maaserati will spruce your spirits with Tanishk’s chartbuster composition, Vayu’s signature lyrics and Akasa’s millennial touch to the vocals. Touted to be one of the more popular dance tracks of the season, the high on energy single also features Mr. Beard India 2019, Shyamsunder Shahane who plays a mafia don! The desi meets urban dance track highlights a merry mix of massy appeal and sassy sexiness with a combust mix of vocals of Tanishk, Vayu and Akasa.

