News |  06 Sep 2019 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

What made Noel Gallagher abuse and call fans 'idiots'?

MUMBAI: Singer Noel Gallagher has said some of his fans are ‘f***ing idiots’ as they still demand him to play Oasis songs during his live shows with current band High Flying Birds.

The 52-year-old old has released numerous singles as a singer of High Flying Birds since he abruptly disbanded the iconic British pop band, he led with younger brother Liam in 2009.

Now, it irritates him when people still ask him to play Oasis songs, reports ‘sun.co.uk’.

"When I play those songs it is an incredible thing since the documentary Supersonic came out. It has reinvigorated a whole new fan base. Sadly they all do turn up to the gigs dressed as Liam with four pairs of sunglasses on, rolling around going ‘I'm mad for it'. The new stuff that I am doing they f****ing hate it. Which makes me want to do it more," he said.

Blasting his young fans, Noel added, "You little f***ing idiot, you are only 15. What the f***!. You were only ten when the band broke up. F*** off."

(Source: IANS)

