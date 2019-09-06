Dhvani Bhanushali officially graduates

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali who has had a fabulous year 2019 owing to the success of her single, Vaaste, has another reason to celebrate. India’s youngest pop singer is now an official graduate.

Dhvani’s graduation ceremony, which took place yesterday, was graced by her father Vinod Bhanushali and mother. The Leja Re singer shared her graduation post on her social media handle.

For those unaware, Dhvani Bhanushali was pursuing a double graduation - B.Com (Bachelor of Commerce) from Bombay University and BME (Business Management & Entrepreneurship) from ISME, Mumbai. She is even gave her B.Com exams in May 2019.

We congratulate Dhvani on her graduation and look forward to her music releases.