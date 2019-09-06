Chale Aana BTS featuring Amaal, Armaan trends!

MUMBAI: Brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik’s hit song, Chale Aana, has already made fans go crazy owing to its 90s melody. Now, a BTS aka Behind The Scenes video of the making of the popular track, which was released today by the duo, has become a rage!

The Chale Aana BTS video was trending at the fifth position on Twitter since it dropped online.

From Amaal’s music composition discussions with the sound engineer, musicians, to him explaining Armaan on the way he wanted him to sing the song, and the Bol Do Na Zara singer singing it, etc., the BTS video takes you through the process of Chale Aana’s making.

Watch here

Well, the Chale Aana BTS video is indeed a walkthrough of a song making process.

Meanwhile, the song, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet has garnered over 93 million views on YouTube. The mesmerising track is a part of the 2019 Bollywood film, De De Pyaar De.

Watch ‘Chale Aana’ song here