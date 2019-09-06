Blinded By The Light: A.R. Rahman features in 'For You My Love'

MUMBAI: Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment has premiered the music video of For You My Love - a new original song penned by Oscar and Grammy winning composer A.R. Rahman, who has also featured in the video.

“The timing of Blinded By The Light is so right," exclaimed Rahman, who further explained, "It's a reminder to those who have forgotten the beauty of life, which is about giving, sharing, learning and empathy.”

On his association with the film, the music maestro said, “I'm so honored to be a part of this movie and the song which again reminds us that change is the only constant factor!"

Directed by Amith Krishnan, who worked on ‘One Heart: The A.R. Rahman Concert Film’). The For You My Love music clip intercuts scenes from Blinded By The Light with new footage featuring Rahman on piano and singers Hriday Gattani (performing English verses) and Parag Chhabra (performing Punjabi verses). Dancers can be seen dancing on the choreography in a dreamy Bollywood setting.

Speaking about the association with Rahman, Blinded By The Light director Gurinder Chadha said, “It is always a pleasure to work my friend, A.R. Rahman."

"He has the amazing ability to go straight to the emotional heart of whatever composition is required by me or the film. For You My Love is a wonderful blend of Western and Eastern sensibilities brought together by A.R. Rahman’s masterful magic,” he further added.

Blinded By The Light: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack was released on 9 August 2019 by Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings.