After Kanha Re, Mohan sisters break internet with dance cover of 'Bad Boy'

MUMBAI: Mohan sisters, Neeti Mohan, Shakti and Mukti Mohan are back with a bang. The popular trio has dropped a dance cover of the recent Bollywood song, Bad Boy, featuring Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez.

While Neeti opens the track with her kickass moves, Shakti and Mukti step in and join her, making the dance cover a blockbuster package. They have broken the internet with their killer moves that would make anyone get up and groove!

Watch dance cover here

Neeti Mohan has also crooned the song along with Badshah for Saaho.

Watch ‘Bad Boy’ here

Earlier, Neeti, Shakti and Mukti had enthralled fans in their first single together, Kanha Re.

Watch Mohan sisters’ exclusive video on ‘Kanha Re’ here

Well, the Mohan sisters are a total blockbuster package, don’t you think? Do leave your comments below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.