RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Sep 2019 20:08 |  By RnMTeam

'Marriage' important for JLo

MUMBAI:  Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is looking forward to settling down with Alex Rodriguez, and says marriage is very important to her.

In an interview with ES Magazine, Lopez opened up about her fiance, saying at the end of the day, money doesn't really matter, reports eonline.com

"(Marriage is) important for both of us," Lopez said, while further adding, "We both come from traditional Latin families and we want that."

"Everyone wants somebody to grow old with. At the end of the day, how much work can you do, how much money can you make, and what does it all matter? It doesn't, really," said the songstress, who has been with Rodriguez for over two years. 

Rodriguez proposed to her in March this year.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing singer also discussed her desire for more representation in the media. 

She said: "I am always trying to push for more Latin women in lead roles. I've been doing romantic comedy leads since I was in my 20s -- and those are always, traditionally, a certain type of actress that plays those roles -- and that moves the needle a little bit. 

"We want to keep moving towards things in movies looking the way they are in real life. How long is it going to take until it's really, truly equal? I don't know. All we can do is keep trying to move in that direction, keep forcing the issue."

JLo also said that she has been able to survive the harsh industry by having ‘tough skin’. 

"This business is not for the faint-hearted -- it eats people up. To survive in it for as many years as I have, you've got to have a tough skin. 

"Did I think I would be doing this at 50? I didn't think I'd stop, but I didn't know that it would be the best moment of my life. We're conditioned to think, as women, that it would be over by now. And the truth is, it's not like that at all. I find myself growing and getting better every year and that's exciting," she added. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jennifer Lopez Singer marriage actress JLO Alex Rodriguez
Related news
News | 05 Sep 2019

Exclusive: DJ Zaeden to collaborate with international pop star

MUMBAI: DJ Zaeden, who debuted as singer, songwriter with debut VYRL Originals track, Tere Bina is gearing to collaborate with an international pop star.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Know the singer songwriter in DJ Zaeden in debut track 'Tere Bina'

MUMBAI: DJ, producer Zaeden has debuted as a singer, songwriter with his debut single, Tere Bina.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels is dead!

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels, who penned songs for Beyonce, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga, has died. He was 41.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Darshan Raval's never-seen-before dance in 'Dil Mera Blast' will make you get up and groove!

MUMBAI: Call him the lady killer, talented singer, who is now a radio jockey too, Darshan Raval is on a hit spree! The Baarish Lete Aana singer can be seen dancing his heart out in his new single, Dil Mera Blast.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Priyanka and Nick are 'People' magazine's Best Dressed for 2019

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas are "People" magazine's Best Dressed of the Year, it was announced on Wednesday. This is the first time that the magazine has declared a couple as the winner of the prestigious title.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify's six months data reveals India's increasing appetite for streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Six months in, Spotify’s listeners in India continue to show love for audio content fromread more

News
Enjoy powerful thumping music with Portronics 'Breeze II'

MUMBAI: Portronics, a leading provider of innovative and portable gadgets has added yet another read more

News
Jonita Gandhi, Bhuvan Bam and others to perform at 'Social Nation' festival

MUMBAI: India’s first-ever live event Social Nation festival will celebrate the emergence of theread more

News
Sony YAY! celebrates Teacher's day with DIVINE and other 'heroes'

MUMBAI: Real heroes don’t always wear capes; they also teach, mentor and help individuals realizread more

News
BIG FM welcomes Lord Ganesh amidst fanfare and gusto

MUMBAI:  92.7 BIG FM is back again to celebrate the country’s most-loved deity, Lord Ganesha.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels is dead!

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels, who penned songs for Beyonce, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga, has died. He was 41.His wife April...read more

2
Exclusive: DJ Zaeden to collaborate with international pop star

MUMBAI: DJ Zaeden, who debuted as singer, songwriter with debut VYRL Originals track, Tere Bina is gearing to collaborate with an international pop...read more

3
Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend seeks inspiration from Angelina Jolie for digital debut

MUMBAI: Italian model Giorgia Adriani is all set to make her debut in the digital space with Karoline Kamakshi. For the role of an undercover agent...read more

4
Know the singer songwriter in DJ Zaeden in debut track 'Tere Bina'

MUMBAI: DJ, producer Zaeden has debuted as a singer, songwriter with his debut single, Tere Bina. Speaking about the romantic song, released under...read more

5
9122 Records introduces 'indie-proper' duo 'The Response'

MUMBAI: True to its positioning of curating some of the coolest Independent music from around the world, Mumbai-based record label, 9122 Records ...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group