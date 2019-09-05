'Marriage' important for JLo

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is looking forward to settling down with Alex Rodriguez, and says marriage is very important to her.

In an interview with ES Magazine, Lopez opened up about her fiance, saying at the end of the day, money doesn't really matter, reports eonline.com.

"(Marriage is) important for both of us," Lopez said, while further adding, "We both come from traditional Latin families and we want that."

"Everyone wants somebody to grow old with. At the end of the day, how much work can you do, how much money can you make, and what does it all matter? It doesn't, really," said the songstress, who has been with Rodriguez for over two years.

Rodriguez proposed to her in March this year.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing singer also discussed her desire for more representation in the media.

She said: "I am always trying to push for more Latin women in lead roles. I've been doing romantic comedy leads since I was in my 20s -- and those are always, traditionally, a certain type of actress that plays those roles -- and that moves the needle a little bit.

"We want to keep moving towards things in movies looking the way they are in real life. How long is it going to take until it's really, truly equal? I don't know. All we can do is keep trying to move in that direction, keep forcing the issue."

JLo also said that she has been able to survive the harsh industry by having ‘tough skin’.

"This business is not for the faint-hearted -- it eats people up. To survive in it for as many years as I have, you've got to have a tough skin.

"Did I think I would be doing this at 50? I didn't think I'd stop, but I didn't know that it would be the best moment of my life. We're conditioned to think, as women, that it would be over by now. And the truth is, it's not like that at all. I find myself growing and getting better every year and that's exciting," she added.

(Source: IANS)